Clinton County deputies keep busy as October ends

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly violating a protection order at 1:16 p.m. October 27. According to the report, the incident took place at the Michigan Avenue residence of the female victim in Wilmington/Union Township. The report indicates drugs were in use. According to court records, the suspect had previously been convicted of violating a protection order in May and received suspended jail time.

• A 47-year-old Xenia male was charged with alleged trespassing and criminal damages for an incident reported at 10:40 a.m. October 23 at a business on Progress Way in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, a 35-year-old Cincinnati male advised two campers on the property were broken into and someone was staying in them. The report indicates the two campers had over $5,000 worth of damage. Deputies collected “several cigarette butts” as evidence.

• A 32-year-old Blanchester female was charged with alleged theft and resisting arrest for an incident at 4:37 p.m. October 25 on South Broadway Street in Midland. According to the report, a xylophone and four Ohio license plates were stolen from a 36-year-old Midland male.

• At 6:35 p.m. October 25, deputies responded to breaking and entering at a residence on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington/Union Township. The report lists a 36-year-old Midland female as being allegedly injured by her ex-spouse — a 39-year-old Wilmington male. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:44 p.m. October 27, a 43-year-old Sabina/Wilson Township female reported a subject trespassing on their property. According to the report, the incident took place at the victim’s residence at the 5100 block of State Route 72 North. A 48-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 9:18 p.m. October 28, a 40-year-old Wilmington male reported fraudulent charges were made on his unemployment debit card. According to the report, $2,750 was spent between October 20 and 28. A 40-year-old Martinsville male was listed as a suspect.

• At 9:49 a.m. October 25, deputies were dispatched to the railroad tracks on Shawnee Trace Road in Midland/Jefferson Township where “someone dumped trash and other property”. The report indicates deputies collected “2015 Arizona tax records” as evidence. No further details were listed.

• At 7:08 a.m. October 29, a business on State Route 73 South in Wilmington/Union Township reported the theft of a catalytic converter. According to the report, the converter was valued at $500. The theft took place between October 8 and 28.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.