After loss, WCS looking toward May

WILMINGTON — Statements were provided to the News Journal regarding two tax issues that had different fates Tuesday night — the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax renewal which lost, and a new 1-mill property tax to fund Sugar Grove Cemetery that passed.

WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said it was unfortunate the renewal of the schools’ income tax did not pass. She noted there was a margin of 168 votes and that voter turnout among registered voters in the school district was 27.4 percent.

“We will continue to remain focused in providing the best possible education for all students in the Wilmington City School District. We are committed to engaging our community so that we will be able to successfully pass this important renewal in May,” the superintendent said.

The WCS income tax generates 15 percent of the district’s operating revenue each year, said McCarty-Stewart.

“We will work hard over the next several months to seek input from our community on what it will take to pass this levy in order to provide continuity and sustain programs and operations for the Wilmington City School District,” she said.

Concerning the cemetery levy, Wilmington City Council member Jonathan McKay stated, “We are very grateful to the voters of Wilmington for their confidence in this levy. The City of Wilmington takes great pride in Sugar Grove Cemetery, and this levy will help preserve it for generations to come.”

