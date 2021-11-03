“We are pleased to announce vaccines for 5- through 11-year-olds,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer on Wednesday. “We appreciate everyone who has signed up so far, and we have added additional appointment times to cover the volume of appointments made so far.”

On Wednesday, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) vaccinated its first child in that age range: Ian, who had his shot administered by his big sister Hannah who is a CCHD public health nurse. Ian was accompanied by his father Matt who also works at the local health district as the Environmental Health Director.

“We look forward to serving all the families of Clinton County,” said Walker-Bauer.

A “drive-thru” style clinic held Wednesday afternoon was the CCHD’s last planned “drive-thru” style clinic this year as the weather turns colder.

Clinton County Health District will be providing COVID-19 and flu vaccination opportunities for those children ages 5 through 11 years old and their families at all Clinton County school districts as follows:

• Friday, November 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wilmington High School

• Monday, November 8 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Clinton-Massie Middle School

• Tuesday, November 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blanchester’s Putman Elementary

• Tuesday, November 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blanchester’s Intermediate/Middle School

• Wednesday, November 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Clinton’s Sabina Elementary

• Tuesday, November 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Clinton’s New Vienna Elementary

Additional 5- through 11-year-old COVID vaccination opportunities will be forthcoming.

A parent/guardian MUST be present at the vaccination of minors under the age of 18 years.

Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for those children aged 5+ years. Pfizer is a two-dose series.

Parents/guardians may pre-register for a vaccination time slot at this link: https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/

CCHD clinics are supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and Engineer’s Office along with Southern State Community College and community volunteers.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

For the week of November 8, CCHD and community volunteers will provide “Walk-In” COVID and flu adult vaccinations in the Community Room at the Clinton County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The CCHD will be closed next week on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 for Veterans Day and for Clinton County’s Juneteenth Observed holiday this year.

Please visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow them on their social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ian Johannes, center, gets the COVID vaccine from his sister Hannah Hayes, left, with his dad Matt Johannes nearby, at a Clinton County Health Department clinic on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_DSC_0535.jpg Ian Johannes, center, gets the COVID vaccine from his sister Hannah Hayes, left, with his dad Matt Johannes nearby, at a Clinton County Health Department clinic on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Clinics at all school districts