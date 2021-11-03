Muni Court cases heard, sanctions follow

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29:

• Cory Hillard, 28, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hillard must have no contact with the incident location.

• Kevin Wallace, 60, of Hillsboro, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Wallace must have no contact with the victim or incident location. Wallace must commit no further offenses in the county for two years.

• Devin Johnson, 18, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstructing official business charge. Johnson must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A fictitious registration charge and no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Darrel Goodman, 64, of New Vienna, assault, assessed $135 court costs. Goodman must have no contact with the victim. The weapon used was ordered to be forfeited to the state for disposition.

• Michael Lambcke, 50, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, fined $1,050, assessed $405 court costs.

• Amanda Willison, 34, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, assessed $135 court costs. No fine was placed due to Willison being three months clean, according to the court record. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Dorothy Rader, 51, of Wilmington, O.V.I., turn signal violation, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fined $730, assessed $540 court costs. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Michael Hutchins, 41, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, seat belt violation, fined $630, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business and trespassing were dismissed.

• Pamela Leonard, 49, of Columbus, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• April Phillips, 42, of Millersburg, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Phillips.

• Zoey Phillips, 24, of Florence, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jordan St. John, 28, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed.

• Jennifer Bair, 49, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed. Bair must have no contact with the incident location.

• Jennifer Leyes, 37, of Clarksville, theft. Sentencing stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_gavel-pic-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.