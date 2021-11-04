Proper recycling a family affair

WILMINGTON — Is there no end to good recyclers in Clinton County?

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s resident enforcer, Buster the Mouse, caught 3-for-1 good recyclers!

The Bechard Family — Sophia, Gabe and Veronica — were making their way home after school at Wilmington Middle School when they were nabbed recycling at the Main Street Wilmington drop-off location (next to Bill Marine Ford).

Gabe and Sophie have undoubtedly taught their mother a thing or two about recycling and the need to preserve natural resources for future generations.

The Bechard Family separated all their bottles, jugs, jars, cans and clean papers from their garbage, then emptied all the recyclable items into the green recycling containers — they were sure not to put any plastic bags into the containers.

These kids are so good at following directions! Gabe was even passionate enough about recycling to bravely face the bees that seemed to very much want to be his friends. Sophie, the good big sister that she is, helped protect him and keep him safe.

Enjoy your recycled-content prizes Bechard Family — and thank you for the family effort!

From left, the SWMD's Erin Hartsock and Buster the Mouse with recyclers Gabe and Sophia (and Veronica, not pictured). Submitted photo