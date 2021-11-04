CWU of Clinton County resumes

Jonah’s Run Baptist Church is opening its doors to Church Women United (CWU) of Clinton County to meet on Friday, November 12 for celebrating World Community Day.

This is an inclusive worship service that includes opportunities for interfaith participation to further CWU’s commitment to peace and justice among all peoples and all nations.

The national theme for 2021 is “Vision for the Future”. This worship service is based on scripture — “Then the Lord answered me and said, ‘Write the vision and make it plain on tablets that he may run who reads it.’ ”

The CWU program will emphasize the significance of uniting in Spirit to perform the Lord’s work; embracing our differences, working together despite our differences, to address poverty in our community.

Remember the reasons for attending Church Women United of Clinton County: 1. Change of your daily routine, 2. Visit different churches (denominations), 3. Meet other Christian women, 4. Challenging Bible studies, 5. Interesting programs, 6. Hear local speakers, 7. Learn about local agencies and services, 8. Sing the old hymns, 9. Celebrate your faith with others, and 10. Have fun!

Grab a friend or two and come to Jonah’s Run Baptist Church located at 9614 State Route 73 West. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., program at 10:30 a.m.