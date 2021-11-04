East Clinton celebrates groundbreaking for middle school

LEES CREEK — The weather cooperated for a ceremonial groundbreaking here Thursday afternoon to mark the start of construction of a new East Clinton Middle School and renovations of the high school.

The following information comes from a Construction & Renovation Project Updates page on the East Clinton Local Schools website. Note that the elementary school buildings in both Sabina and New Vienna are also getting renovations.

How East Clinton got here

“In November of 2018 a bond issue was passed for the renovation of both elementary school buildings and of the high school. Along with these renovations, a new middle school will be constructed. This project is in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

“In August of 2019, East Clinton was given a final approval from the state controlling board to move forward with the project.

“In November of 2019, the architectural firm Elevar Design Group was selected for the middle school construction and facilities renovation project.

“In December of 2019, visioning work began with teachers, aides, coaches and others to help shape the project design. This was a critical step in ensuring that the needs of our students are met through the design.

“Monthly CORE meetings were scheduled to bring the state, the architects, and other key personnel together with district administration.

More recently

“A General Contractor for the elementary renovations was secured.

“The elementary renovations came in over budget on bid day. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) provided a budget adjustment to cover renovations and the construction of the middle school. This does provide more funding from the state; however, the local share will be increasing as well.

“To make up this cost difference we will be working hard to utilize General Fund dollars. East Clinton Board of Education approved the budget adjustment at its May meeting.

Timeline of events

December 2019 to November 2020 — Design phase, Elevar Design Group

December 2019 to February 2020 — Visioning

March 2020 to April 2020 — Master Design Team, floor plans / schematic design, draft of renderings completed, and virtual walk-through

May 2020 — LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) process. LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings.

May 2020 to September 2020 — Departmental Design Team

Spring 2021 — Bid package released for elementary work

Summer 2021 — Bid package released for MS and HS work

August 2021 — Begin renovation work at elementary buildings

November 4, 2021 — Groundbreaking for MS and HS work

January 2023 — Completion and opening

The website states that the East Clinton Board of Education and its administration would like to thank the East Clinton community for their continued support of the district and its students.

You can check out a virtual tour of the future East Clinton Middle School by clicking play on the video on the Construction & Renovation Project Updates web page.

An early 2023 opening is eyed