Do you have a Revolutionary Patriot in your family tree?

WILMINGTON — George Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a “How to Find Your Patriot” Workshop 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at the genealogy library in the Clinton County History Center.

Attendees will get helpful instructions and advice on finding your Patriot lineage. DAR members will be on hand to provide guidance and assist attendees with their research.

Daughters of the American Revolution define a Patriot not only as a soldier but also any man or woman who contributed to the cause of American freedom. Come to the workshop and see if you have a Patriot on your family tree.

You may pre-register for the workshop at georgeclintondar1896@gmail.com or register on the day at the workshop.