CCHD: Additional vaxx appointments available today in Wilmington City Schools district as well as for upcoming ones in EC, CM and Blan

WILMINGTON — For Wilmington City Schools families (including homeschooled and WCA), to meet demand, the Clinton County Health District has made available additional appointments for the vaccination clinic this afternoon/evening (Friday, Nov. 5).

Pre-register at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/

Also, the CCHD announced that capacity has been increased for the vaccination clinics for: this Monday at Clinton-Massie; Tuesday at Blanchester (at Putman Elementary); and for East Clinton — Wednesday, Nov. 10 (at Sabina Elementary) and Tuesday, Nov. 16 (at New Vienna Elementary).

