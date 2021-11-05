Talking disc golf at spiritual retreat

Eric Guindon of Wilmington spoke about his passion for disc golf at a spiritual retreat held recently at Quaker Knoll in Clinton County. You may be asking yourself what does disc golf have to do with spiritual life? The theme of the retreat was based on a Pendle Hill pamphlet titled “God’s Invitation to Creative Play” and disc golf is a form of play. Disc golf is an individual sport, but Guindon has also played the team sport called ultimate Frisbee.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal