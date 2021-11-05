Local Briefs: Meetings slated for Port Authority, board of health

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room — subject to 6 feet physical distancing and use of facial coverings. It is also available virtually — see their Facebook page for the link.

Contact tbernard@clincohd.com if you would like to be put on the agenda.

CCPA meetings are slated

Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Clinton County Port Authority Offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive, Wilmington.

Also, the regular board meetings fro November and December have been moved back one week, to Thursday, Nov. 18 and to Thursday, Dec. 16.