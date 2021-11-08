Correction on info provided by Council on Aging regarding HEAP

A recent Council on Aging news release incorrectly stated that the Clinton County Community Action agency was no longer the agency to contact if people need to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). In fact, Clinton County Community Action is the state’s designated Energy Assistance Provider for Clinton County, and they are available to assist county residents with a variety of energy assistance programs. For more information about HEAP, contact Clinton County Community Action at 937-382-1234 or Council on Aging at 937-449-0642 (Option 2).