Murphy Theatre to debut Christmas show ‘Home for the Holidays’; tickets on sale now

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for their all new Christmas special, “Home for the Holidays.”

Based on her concept and under the direction of Diane Murphy, with script by Dean Feldmeyer and music direction by Liz McAllister, “Home for the Holidays” is a departure from the Murphy’s Christmas shows from the past several years, but still features some long-time favorites including the Wilmingtones, the East Clinton Choir, and the Fancy Free Cloggers.

“Home for the Holidays” is filled with traditional holiday songs, and shares the story of an elderly German couple welcoming their many relatives and neighbors on a cold Christmas Eve.

“Home for the Holidays” will take the Murphy Theatre stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or in-person during box office hours, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

For more information, visit the Murphy Theatre at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

Rehearsals are underway for "Home for the Holidays" at the Murphy Theatre.