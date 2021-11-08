Murphy Theatre memberships on sale: More perks plus unique productions, educational opportunities and new in-house theatre company

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre, under the new leadership of Executive Director Steve Burnette, is pleased to announce the 2022 Murphy Theatre Membership campaign is now in full swing.

Membership to the historic Murphy Theatre gets you all kinds of exciting perks, from free tickets to priority seating, your name or business on the marquee and in the season’s program, a smile and warm welcome from Operations Manager JoJo, a sanitized handshake from Steve, and more.

Burnette says, “2022 promises to be a year packed with variety, including productions unique to the Murphy stage, educational opportunities, and finally the Murphy Theatre’s own in-house theatre company.

“And this year the Murphy Theatre is proud to show off our new concessions and pub affectionately known as Charlie’s Cast and Crew, headed by our own bar manager to the stars, Robert Baylor, and concessions goddess Teri Fisher. Charlie’s is fast becoming our patrons’ preshow destination, surpassed only by our post-show crowd.”

And those becoming members who take the time to fill out an accompanying brief Murphy Theatre survey and turn it in with their completed membership form, will earn an additional $20 value added to any Murphy Theatre gift certificate purchased before January 1.

For more information, visit the Murphy Theatre at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo.jpeg