Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 2. Follow-up. When I arrived at the facility there was one person working. When I started asking questions, they stated that they were still in training.

Critical: There is no one at this facility that can answer any questions regarding time holding. Each facility must have one person on each shift that is the Person In Charge and can answer questions. None of the items on the pizza rack were using the timer. Shift had changed and the employee was not sure when some of the items had been made, since they were made by the previous shift. All product was rolled into walk-in cooler. None of the items in the hot holding unit had sticker on them. Employee was not sure how long some items had been there (made on previous shift). Pizzas are placed on rack for 60 minutes and timers must be used; this is not being used. So if you are not following procedure, then product must be placed in refrigeration unit until changes can be made and verified. Items in hot holding unit must be times and stickers must be applied; nothing in this unit is stickered or can be checked. The employee working now does not know how stickers work or how to scan. If procedure cannot be followed, then must cook to order. Will return on Nov. 9 to see if any of these items have been fixed.

Non-critical: There is no verification available that anyone at this facility has manager certification.

Follow-up: Nov. 9.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 26.

Non-critical: Remodel going on with no plans. Dining room torn up — removing drywall, flooring. Plans needed ASAP. Counter plastic off with zipper opening. Nothing in kitchen can be done prior to plans being submitted and approved. Per manager: Dining room closed for 6 weeks; Dec. 15 store closing for 10 days for ceiling and flooring replacement in the kitchen.

Call for follow-up.

• Elks Lodge, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington. Oct. 27.

Non-critical: All remodel complete. All inspections have been completed. Trailer being used for transporting food only, no cooking on unit. Only exception would be cooking of hot dogs and hamburgers on site at grill outside of trailer. Facility needs to get employee certification in food safety.

Follow-up: Nov. 27.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna. Oct. 26.

Non-critical: Stacked cooler behind serving line is reading 50°F. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. Any equipment/remodel to be done in kitchen must have plans submitted to Health Dept. prior to installing in the facility.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina. Oct. 25.

Non-critical: Warewash machine doesn’t work. All equipment must be maintained in good operating condition. If unit is not going to be repaired, then it needs to be removed for ease of cleaning.

