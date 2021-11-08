Local Briefs: Meetings slated — Clinton County Board of Elections; Chester Twp.; Family & Children First Council

County BOE sets meetings

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 for the purpose of meeting with the Clinton County Commissioners to discuss the 2022 budget, elections personnel, and any other business that may come before the board. It will be held in the Clinton County Courthouse, in the County Commissioners Office. at 46 S. South St., Suite 213, Wilmington.

The Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 for the purpose of the post-election audit of the Nov. 2 election, any other business that may come before the board. It will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Chester Twp. sets meeting

The Chester Township Trustees will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Chester Township Fire House, 5580 State Route 380. The agenda is to discuss and possibly act on a resolution ordering a moratorium prohibiting medical marijuana cultivators, dispensaries, and processors in Chester Township, Clinton County.

FCFC sets its meeting

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington.

Public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com .