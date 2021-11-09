Fall into some great hiking, scenery

Fall colors are running 1-2 weeks behind because of the warm weather that we had in October, reports Wade Hall of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park. This photo was taken behind the Cowan Lake State Park Campground Commissary. Hall adds that this week’s warm weather will be great for hiking one of the eight trails at the lake — the trail maps are online at www.cowanlakestatepark.com/maps.htm .

Fall colors are running 1-2 weeks behind because of the warm weather that we had in October, reports Wade Hall of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park. This photo was taken behind the Cowan Lake State Park Campground Commissary. Hall adds that this week’s warm weather will be great for hiking one of the eight trails at the lake — the trail maps are online at www.cowanlakestatepark.com/maps.htm . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_DSC_4645-Cropped.jpg Fall colors are running 1-2 weeks behind because of the warm weather that we had in October, reports Wade Hall of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park. This photo was taken behind the Cowan Lake State Park Campground Commissary. Hall adds that this week’s warm weather will be great for hiking one of the eight trails at the lake — the trail maps are online at www.cowanlakestatepark.com/maps.htm . Wade Hall photo