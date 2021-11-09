Clinton-Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers attend national convention

Clinton-Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers recently experienced their first National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis. With different tours and tons of laughs, the memories will stick with us all.

We started out our trip with a tour at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where we took a tour of the track on a bus and learned the history of the track and how it was known to be made of all bricks. At the starting line, the original bricks are still there — we were allowed to get off the bus and “kiss the bricks.”

We continued our tour inside where we got to see historic cars that have raced on the track, different racing tires, outfits that were worn for racing, and a film about the track.

After that we headed off to eat at Culver’s, then changed into our official FFA attire and headed off to the first session, where we met all of the national officers and listened to an inspiring story by Courtenay DeHoff.

She spoke of her struggle of wanting to be a news reporter. Throughout her struggle she was told she “wasn’t a cowgirl” because of the way she dressed. She told us that she stepped away from her roots and became what people wanted her to be, and 10 years later she was in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) arena as a reporter.

After the first session, we went to a shopping center and also got to see rodeo star Dale Brisby. Then we headed to the hotel to change before we went out to eat at O’Charly’s and headed back to the hotel.

The second day was filled with shopping, meeting new people and many laughs. We went to the second session where we met all the officers again and we got to hear a very heartstring-pulling retiring address from Anna Mathis.

She talked about the amazing people that were helping her, and her mother that sadly passed away.

We saw national chapter awards and career and leadership development awards as well. After we headed to Olive Garden for lunch, then we changed and then headed to The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. The rodeo was filled with loud cheers and big smiles.

We even got Mrs. Tunnacliffe to participate in a game in the arena; needless to say, she’s pretty cool.

On behalf of the 2021-2022 officers we would like to give a big thank you to Mrs. Tunnacliffe. We would give a big thank you to everyone who was behind the trip and allowed us to go.

After all the fun, we ended the muddy Friday in Indiana with one last tour. We went to the Stuckey Farm — where we got the van stuck. We learned about the making of apple ciders and we also learned about bees.

After the tour we went back to the shopping center one last time. Then we made the trip back to Ohio.

We had more laughs and long talks and many naps.

We cannot wait to go again next year!

From left at the FFA National Convention are Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale, Delaney Schneder, Danika Gudorf, Maggie Rinehart, Elle Dunham, and Ethan Gibson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_IMG_2932.jpg From left at the FFA National Convention are Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale, Delaney Schneder, Danika Gudorf, Maggie Rinehart, Elle Dunham, and Ethan Gibson. Submitted photo