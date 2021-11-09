COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Wednesday, Nov. 10

• CMH Regional Health System monthly community blood drive 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 610 W. Main St., Wilmington. Appointments encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• Marine Corps Birthday Dinner is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at MacD’s Pub in Wilmington. Open to any Marine or spouse, retired or currently serving, to attend. Dinner cost at the attendee expense.

Friday, Nov. 12

• Clinton County Church Women United will meet at the Jonah’s Run Baptist Church, 9614 SR 73 W, Wilmington, to celebrate World Community Day. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and program to follow at 10:30 a.m. The theme for 2021 is “Vision for the Future.” All ladies in and around Clinton County are encouraged to attend regardless of church affiliation. No advance registration is necessary.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 12-13

• Christmas Around Sabina Town is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Sabina at the Sabina Church of Christ, The COVE, and at homes around town (look for the snowmen).

Monday/Tuesday, Nov. 15-16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County combined Masquerade $5 Jewelry Sale & Collective Goods Book Sale. Instead of being held at Clinton Memorial Hospital, it will be at the Clinton County Expo Center on the Fairgrounds Monday, Nov. 15 & Tuesday, Nov. 16. Masquerade Jewelry Sale 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; Collective Goods Book Sale 8 a.m-6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday. All proceeds benefit local Cancer Patient Assistance Program and Medical Scholarship Fund for Clinton County.

Thursday, Nov. 18

• Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome at the church on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.

Friday, Nov. 19

• “Soup to Go” drive-though fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup, chili, and vegetarian chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon Nov. 12. Phone: 937-382-7058. Benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Saturday, Nov. 20

• HomeTown HoliDazzle returns Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Wilmington featuring food and beverages, choir concert at the courthouse, photos with Santa (and the Grinch), horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s train ride, music and more. The illuminated parade begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds then through downtown. For more info, visit www.hometownholidazzle.com .

• Benefit for Hailey Hansford as she fights cancer 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Live band, raffle items/split the pot, finger foods, bake sale and more. Tickets $5/person or $8/couple. For questions/donations, contact Stacy Holbert at 937-366-9246 or blueeyes937@yahoo.com .

Thursday, Nov. 25

• Annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is delivery-only on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 25 — available to any Clinton County resident beginning at 10 a.m.. Meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie. To order a meal, call either: 937-382-2706 (ArlaFaye); 937-527-6627 (Terri); or 937-382-7058 (Clinton County Homeless Shelter). Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 22.

Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.