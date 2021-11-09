Rombach traffic pattern switch set for Friday; expect ‘very long delays’ that day

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington advises motorists of a change in traffic pattern on the Rombach Avenue project beginning on Friday, Nov. 12.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, workers plan to adjust the lane configurations. The work includes removing and repainting lane markings, which will need to be done during the day when temperatures are warmer, according to a news release from the city.

Motorists should plan for “very long” delays on Rombach Avenue during the change in traffic pattern. In the event of inclement weather, the switch will likely occur on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Rombach Avenue project will be mostly dormant from Nov. 12 through the beginning of March. The original five-lane traffic pattern from prior to construction will be restored during this time, although there will still be various lane closures to accommodate some winter improvement work.

