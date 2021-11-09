CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS: More drugged drivers stopped

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Galion male for an alleged open container offense and improperly handling of a firearm in a vehicle at 11:44 p.m. on October 31. According to the report, deputies responded to the 10000 block of State Route 73 West inChester Township for a vehicle crash. Deputies seized a semi-automatic rifle, six magazines, vehicle keys, and personal papers as evidence. Alcohol was believed to be in use. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• A 20-year-old male would be indicted on charges of two counts of alleged domestic violence, one charge of alleged criminal damages, and one count of alleged resisting arrest after an incident at 2nd Street residence in Clarksville/Vernon Township at 12:35 p.m. on November 1. According to the sheriff’s reports, a 64-year-old female resident reported her grandson — the suspect — was “high on drugs and damaged property and made threats of violence to family members.” A 2007 Ford Mustang had its windshield damaged, according to the report. The report did not specify what type of drugs the suspects were allegedly on and if anyone was injured.

• Deputies arrested a 23-year-old subject from Tavares, Florida for allegedly failing to comply at 1:13 a.m. on November 5. According to the report, the suspect ran a stoplight at the 2700 block of State Route 133 in Clarksville/Vernon Township and, after a short pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody. The report indicates alcohol was suspected to be in use. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 8:50 a.m. on November 4. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to a Rapid Ford Road residence in New Vienna/Clark Township on a trespassing report. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect riding his bike away from the property. The suspect was taken into custody. A 51-year-old female resident is listed as the victim and is indicated to be a parent of the suspect.

• Deputies arrested two Clarksville subjects — a 41-year-old male and a 48-year-old female — on drug charges at 11:57 p.m. on November 7 around Rhude Road and State Route 730 in Blanchester/Marion Township. According to the report, the male suspect attempted to conceal drug abuse instruments and he would be charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession. The female suspect would be charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and drug possession.

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Martinsville female for alleged criminal trespass at 9:56 a.m. on October 29 at a residence on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, deputies discovered the suspect in the back yard of a 60-year-old female resident. No drugs or alcohol were indicated to be in use or found.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington male for alleged criminal trespass at noon on November 3 at the 2600 block of U.S. 22 West in Union Township. The report lists a Wilmington business as the victim. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 56-year-old Blanchester male on drug charges along with a second male who had a warrant during a traffic stop at 4:43 pm. on November 5 around Southridge Avenue and Burdel Drive in Wilmington/Union Township. The 56-year-old was found to have suspect meth and a glass meth pipe, according to the report.

• At 2:52 a.m. on October 31, deputies stopped a vehicle around U.S. 68 to State Route 73 in Wilmington/Union Township for not having a license plate. According to the report, two 21-year-old males — one from Wilmington, the other from Columbus — were found in possession of firearms, and narcotics were located. No further details were listed.

• At 8 p.m. on November 2, deputies responded to a neighbor dispute at the 100 block of Lakelly Road in Wilmington/Washington Township. According to the report, the incident was between two males, ages 52 and 58, and the 58-year-old had apparent minor injures. No drugs or alcohol were in use, according to the report. Both subjects were be charged with alleged disorderly conduct in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 2:42 a.m. on November 4, a 32-year-old Wilmington female was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop around U.S. 68 South and Jodie Lane in Wilmington. The original stop was for alleged fictitious license plates.

• At 4:28 a.m. on November 3, deputies responded to a gas station on South South Street in Wilmington/Jefferson Township to a criminal damage report. A 42-year-old Wilmington female reported the front windshield of her vehicle was damaged, according to the report. A 29-year-old Franklin Furnace male — an acquaintance of the victim — was listed as the suspect in the report.

• At 11 p.m. on November 6, deputies were dispatched to a burglary report at a residence on Shull Road in Blanchester/Richland Township. According to the report, “several items” were missing including two firearms. A 56-year-old male resident is listed as the victim.

• At 7: 23 p.m. on October 30, an 18-year-old Clarksville female reported she was being harassed on Facebook messenger by a subject. No further details were listed.

• At 1:51 p.m. on October 29, a business on Todds Fork Road in Wilmington/Adams Township reported a plate compactor — valued at $2,100 — was stolen sometime over the month of October. An investigation is pending.

•At 10:36 a.m. on November 1, a 61-year-old Liberty Township male reported fraud occurring was made from a Craigslist post. The report indicates a $200 eBay gift card was stolen.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

