Bloomin’ good time at garden club

The Wilmington Garden Club met Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m at the First Christian Church. Timothy Larrick from McCarty Gardens in Sabina was the guest speaker. Members brought only clippers — McCarty’s supplied the containers, foam, tape, ferns, fall leaves, flowers and candles.

Timothy explained that a design knife with a straight edge and beveled edge is best used for cutting; the beveled edge allows the plants to absorb more water.

Demonstrating a simple fall table decoration, Timothy showed the participants how to insert greenery vertically to cover the edge of the container, slowly building up greenery from bottom to top so that, in this case, the candle base was surrounded. Flowers — carnations and daisies in red, orange, and yellow — were also inserted both vertically and horizontally.

The program turned out to be very popular — the club hopes to lure Timothy back for a future demonstration.

Terri Thobaben introduced Ellen Sizer, the granddaughter of Susan Sizer, a longtime Wilmington resident; Judy Stopkotte introduced her granddaughter, Jill Bader; and Mary Thatcher introduced Jenifer Wost from the Hillsboro Garden Club.

Mary Thatcher gave a report from the recent OAGC meeting held at the Beavercreek Country Club. The theme was “Pots” — Fall Porch Pot; Winter/Holiday Pot; and even a Crock Pot with a suitable recipe. There were demonstrations of low-impact gardening tools, and hints on how to successfully overlayer and overwinter bulbs in a pot.

The next regional meeting will be in April.

Linda Compton reviewed details for the Snow Hill Christmas Party and Flower Show; reservations are due by Nov. 30.

The next meeting will be held Dec. 13 at Snow Hill.