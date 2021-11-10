TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 10, 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.

On this date:

In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.

In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.

In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.

In 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).

In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.

In 2006, actor Jack Palance died in Montecito, California, at age 87.

In 2009, John Allen Muhammad, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed. President Barack Obama visited Fort Hood, Texas, where he somberly saluted the 13 Americans killed in a shooting rampage, and pledged that the killer would be “met with justice — in this world, and the next.”

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 62. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 53. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 38.