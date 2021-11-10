CMHS honors students for November

The November Students of the Month at Clinton-Massie High School are:

• Freshmen: Addison Swope and Marshall Hunter

• Sophomores: Ava Long and Luke Dickey

• Juniors: Maddie Phipps and Eli Stiverson

• Seniors: Sarah Norton and Landon Parsons

Positive recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize our students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. These students were nominated by staff members:

• Caring: Molly Ford (Kasten); Carter Frank (Ledley); Shayne Hendricks (Morabito); Mia McCarty (Shroyer); Jaccob Viets (Walker); and Holly Young (Fair)

• Respectful: Tyler Myers (Shroyer); and Brighton Rodman (Shroyer)

• Responsible: Colten Chiarini (Downing); Taylor Harris (Fair); Samii Hughes (Sternsher); Anna Jones (Richardson); and Carter Warncke (Shroyer)

• Willing to Learn: Brelee Addington (DeBord); Bianca Allen (DeBoard); Alden Fisher (Phipps); Ava Long (Shroyer); Maria Jones (DeBord); Rylee Panhorst (Shroyer); Julianna Partee (Phipps); Ashton Sheldon (Ledley); and Colton Trampler (Morabito).

