TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

On this date:

In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.

In 1940, the Walt Disney film “Fantasia,” featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.

In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.

In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.

In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.

In 1979, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan announced in New York his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier is 73. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 58. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Gerard Butler is 52. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 42.