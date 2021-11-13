One of the more unique-looking booths at Christmas Around Sabina Town on Friday and Saturday is the pop-up set-up in The Cove for the Wilmington-area home business Fandom Letters. What Heather Anderson does is called decoupage. The art of decoupage is essentially the art of decorating an object with cut outs. The 2021 Christmas Around Sabina Town goes on until 4 p.m. Saturday. Other vendor venues include at the Sabina Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, and at some 14 homes and businesses identified with snowmen in front.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal