Man who crashed car into CVS last year found not guilty by reason of insanity

WILMINGTON — A local man who crashed his car into a CVS store in 2020 was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts.

Michael Current, 36, was found not guilty on Monday in Clinton County Commons Pleas Court by Judge J. Timothy Campbell, who was assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Current had been charged of two counts of fourth-degree vehicular assault and two counts of third-degree aggravated vehicular assault.

Current pled not guilty by reason of insanity in February. During the proceedings in court, he had been found to have a mental disorder at the time of the incident, based on two different evaluations.

Special Prosecutor Anneka Collins told the News Journal “reason of insanity” is a “short-term condition” commonly referred to as “temporarily insane.”

Another hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 22 to see if Current “requires treatment beyond the treatment he is currently undergoing,” advised Collins.

Current was accused of crashing his Kia Sorrento SUV into the entrance of the CVS on East Main Street and South Walnut Street, then leading police on a foot chase on North Walnut Street on Aug. 19, 2020. A utility pole was also broken in two and a fire hydrant was struck.

Current was apprehended by Wilmington police at the corner of Columbus and Walnut Street with assistance from Wilmington firefighters.

Four people, including Current, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

The most serious injuries were to Jessica Holden, who was struck by the vehicle inside the foyer. Holden was with her two young sons and her fiance, David Shaw, to buy school supplies.

Holden had extensive injuries to both of her legs, and one of her sons was injured, as was Shaw. Holden was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Holden filed a personal injury civil case against Current last November. The next hearing for that is scheduled for December 30.

Shown is the SUV which crashed into the main entrance of the CVS in Wilmington in August 2020.