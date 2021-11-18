Southern Ohio ESC earns statewide honor

WILMINGTON — For the sixth consecutive year, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) has received the designation as a High-Performing ESC by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

Southern Ohio ESC demonstrated more than $240,000 in savings for local school districts through shared services that maximize tax dollars in our community.

The ODE announced November 2 that the Southern Ohio ESC was one of 51 high-performing ESCs in the state. Every ESC applied for and received the designation. According to the Ohio Educational Service Center Association, ESCs demonstrated a combined $75.3 million in savings for Ohio schools, averaging 37 percent savings for clients.

Educational Service Centers are public agencies that help school districts provide high-quality, fiscally-responsible services through sharing the costs with other schools.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_SOECS-Logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_oesca_hi_preform_2021.jpg