Wilmington man indicted on charge of vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol has been indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, stemming from an April 27 fatal collision between his SUV and a motorcycle.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, the indictment includes two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol against Anthony R. Stevens, 56 of Wilmington.

In the approximately 5 p.m. crash on State Route 380 in Clinton County, Terry Scott of Dayton was traveling northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to the original report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

There was a vehicle stopped on the road yielding to northbound traffic before turning left onto Inwood Road. The OSHP stated Stevens drove left of center to avoid striking the stopped car and while driving left of center, he struck the motorcycle head-on.

According to the indictment papers, at the time of the crash Stevens had a concentration of 0.238 gram or more of alcohol per 100 milliliters of urine.

Scott, who was 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, said the OSHP.

The aggravated vehicular homicide charge is a felony offence of the second degree (F2), while the two DUI counts are both misdemeanors of the first degree (M1).

The same grand jury indicted Arnold T. Huntsman, 45 of Greenfield, on charges of aggravated arson (F2), inducing panic (F5), resisting arrest (M2), and prohibition concerning companion animals (F5).

The indictment document alleges that on Aug. 19 Huntsman did by means of fire or explosion knowingly cause damage to a camper located at Green Meadows Campground in Clinton County. The damage is estimated at $500 or more but less than $5,000.

Allegedly, Huntsman “did knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal.”

Michael T. Wright, 35 of Mount Orab, is indicted on two counts of abduction (both F3s) and one count of sexual imposition (M3). In the alleged Aug. 30 incident in Clinton County, Wright is accused of restraining the liberty of a person.

The two abduction counts refer to the same alleged set of circumstances, with one count alleging a sexual motivation.

The sexual imposition charge alleges Wright had sexual contact with the victim, and further alleges the defendant knew the sexual contact was offensive to her or that he was reckless in that regard.

Tavari Keel, 36 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of felonious assault (F2), endangering children (F3), and domestic violence (M1).

The indictment papers allege an under-13 victim received serious physical harm, and state that Keel holds a position of trust in relation to the child.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or court-approved surety (a 10 percent bond is also acceptable if the guarantor on the 10 percent bond is not the defendant), plus a $5,000 signature recognizance bond.

Below are names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the grand jury’s October sessions, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Michael J. Hull, 50, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), grand theft (F3), and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol (both M1s).

• James W. Giesseman, 20 of the Jamestown area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault (F3), possessing a drug (minor misdemeanor), and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol (both M1s).

• Chance L. Salisbury, 19 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of felonious assault (F2), inducing panic (F4), aggravated menacing (M1), and criminal damaging or endangering (M2).

• Michael J. McPherson, 41 of Batavia, is indicted on four counts of endangering children (two F2s, two F4s).

• Nicholas S. Dewalt, 28 of the Jamestown area, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F5), and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (M1).

