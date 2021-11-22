Clinton County grand jury hands down indictments

WILMINGTON — The following continues the list of individuals indicted during the Clinton County Grand Jury’s October sessions, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Alex A. Blackburn, 28 of Washington Court House, is indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and unauthorized use of a vehicle (F5).

• Aaron Daronle “AJ” Cody Jr., 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), receiving stolen property (F5), attempted theft (F5), forgery (F5), attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle (F5), and tampering with evidence (F3).

• James W. Wilder, 59 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of forgery (F5), complicity (F5), and tampering with evidence (F3).

• Justin J. Fox, 37, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F5), and criminal trespass (M4).

• Christian S. Davis, 50 of Indianapolis, Indiana, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• Chad R. Brown, 33 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of burglary (F2), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and attempted burglary (F3).

• Shawn A. Dunaway, 28, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of failing to notify sheriff about a change of address or residence, school, or place of employment (F3).

• David R. Nicolazzo, 39 of the Lynchburg area, is indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault (both F2s), two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (both F4s), failing to stop after an accident (F5), and driving under suspension (M1).

• Drew B. Fisher, 47, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5), theft (F5), and receiving stolen property (F5).

• Harold L. Woodward, 59 of Fayetteville, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or a drug (both M1s).

• Kati M. Vandemark, 39 of Sabina, is indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in a drug (an F4 and an F5), and two counts of possessing a drug.

• Jessica L. Hughes, 30 of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Anne M. Powell, 38 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Stephanie Terra Spencer, 41 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Lawrence A. Wade, 27 of Columbus, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• William R. New, 52 of Greenfield, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Emily J. Biechler, 27 of Kettering, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Hollie M. McClean, 41 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Scott R. Stacy, 31 of the Yellow Springs area, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (one an F2, the other an F5).

• Beau M. Fisher, 32 of Bowersville, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Dereck Auston Harris, 37 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Gaige M. Snow, 19, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and possessing drug abuse instruments (M2).

• Courtney S. Hinkle, 34 of Clarksville, is indicted on 15 counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (all F5s), and illegal processing of drug documents (F5).

• Richard A. Ducolon, 30 of Loveland, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Logan S. Huston, 22 of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and criminal damaging or endangering (M2).

• Jason Allen Wallace, 46 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on three counts of illegal open burning of solid waste (all three are unclassified felony charges), and three counts of illegally causing air pollution (all three are unclassified misdemeanor charges).

• Kyle P. Hensley, 41 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on two counts of illegal open burning of solid waste (both are unclassified felony charges).

