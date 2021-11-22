Local Briefs: Info on upcoming board meetings

CVB board meeting changes

The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau board has moved its next meeting to Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m. due to Thanksgiving (which would have been the normal meeting date).

Library board meeting info

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting has been changed from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Kirk Room.

Microfilm Board to meet

The Clinton County Microfilm Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The meeting will be entirely in executive session.