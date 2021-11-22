Impaired drivers and more sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18:

• Jason Saunders, 34, of New Vienna, O.V.I., falsification, sentenced to 270 days in jail (248 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 5, 2021 to Nov. 4, 2022, fined $1,175, assessed $135 court costs. Saunders must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, O.V.I.-suspension, along with a loud exhaust and turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Justin Penn, 32, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license was suspended from Nov. 16, 2021 to Nov. 15, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Penn must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges will be granted after 15 days. If Penn is compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Darine Price, 55, of Midland, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Price must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Todd Adkins, 44, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Adkins must complete a three-day non-residential drive intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge and a seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Cory Hillard, 28, false alarms, criminal damages, sentenced to 270 days in jail (216 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hillard must have no contact with the Village of Blanchester and must not commit any further offenses for four years.

• Jesse Edwards, 31, of Martinsville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. The “intoxicated” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Edwards must complete two years of non-reporting probation. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 31, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, sentenced to 120 days in jail (90 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. O’Doll must have no contact with Clinton Memorial Hospital except for medical treatment. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Teresa Strong, 55, of Goshen, theft, driving under 12-point suspension, sentenced to 60 days in jail (46 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Strong must have no contact with the incident location or victim, must not drive any motor vehicle without a valid license, and must commit no further offenses in the county for two years. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fictitious registration, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_gavel-pic-11.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574