Remember Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, is quickly returning on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and the Clinton County History Center is again participating.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the History Center is seeking the community’s support to continue its mission of preserving, educating, and promoting Clinton County’s history and genealogy for the benefit of all people.

It may surprise you to learn that the Center does not receive any taxpayer money or supplemental funds from the city, county, state or federal level. To keep their doors open, they rely on annual memberships, donations, ticketed events, memorial contributions, bequeaths, and sponsorships.

All monetary gifts to the History Center are 100-percent tax-deductible year-round and especially during Giving Tuesday.

Donors can mail their contributions to Clinton County History Center, PO Box 529, Wilmington OH 45177 or visit clintoncountyhistory.org/?post_type=product to donate online.

Individuals with questions may call 937-382-4684.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Giving-Tuesday-Save-the-Date.jpg