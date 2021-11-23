Community Care Hospice offers Angel Care ornaments to honor loved ones during holidays

WILMINGTON — Community Care Hospice has partnered with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer members of the community unique handmade stoneware angel care ornaments to honor loved ones who have passed.

The ornaments will be displayed on a community tree until after the holiday season. Ornaments will be available for pick up after Jan. 6, 2022 at the Community Care Hospice office at 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. The ornaments also can be ordered for a small fee.

To place an order for the angel care ornament, call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or toll-free at 877-903-5400. Each ornament costs $20. The mailing cost is $3.75 per ornament.

All mail orders must be received by Dec. 18.

Submitted photo