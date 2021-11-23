CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Wilmington male for alleged felonious assault at 1:54 p.m. on November 13. According to the report, deputies responded to an assault with injuries at a business on State Route 730 in Wilmington/Union Township. A 21-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the victim and he had severe lacerations and apparent minor injuries. Deputies collected a wooden club as evidence. Neither drugs or alcohol are listed as being in use. No other details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 63-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence at 11:58 p.m. on November 21. According to the report, a 63-year-old Martinsville female — an ex-spouse of the suspect — had been assaulted and had apparent minor injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wilmington male for alleged disorderly conduct at 12:07 a.m. on November 20. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to a disorderly male on South Broadway Street in Midland/Jefferson Township. The report indicates drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Deputies are investigating a death that occurred at a Wisbey Road location in Blanchester/Vernon Township at 1:21 p.m. on November 14. The report lists a Midland male as the victim. Deputies collected a metal spoon, a used syringe, and a glass pipe with residue as evidence. Drugs are suspected to have been in use. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:06 p.m. on November 17, deputies completed an initial investigation into a possible protection order violation. According to the report, a 33-year-old Oregonia male reportedly violated the protection at a Port William Road residence in Jamestown/Liberty Township. The victim and suspect are ex-spouses. An investigation is pending.

• At 12:53 p.m. on November 13, deputies received a report of a 20-year-old male violating two protection orders that were issued by the court. A 64-year-old Clarksville female is listed as the victim.

• At 9 p.m. on November 18, deputies located items that were stolen from a 49-year-old male from Anna at the 1900 block of Gibson Road in Martinsville/Clark Township. According to the report, deputies recovered a 1985 GMC dump truck and seized a 30-foot pull trailer and Bobcat Model S560.

• At 3:30 p.m. on November 17, a 24-year-old Blanchester male reported their truck being stolen at the 2700 block of Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. The report lists a red-colored 2001 Chevrolet 2500 HD with an extended cab as being the stolen vehicle.

• At 1:30 p.m. on November 15, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Sugartree Street in Wilmington on a report of trash dumping. According to the report, a subject left a large TV at the recycling center. A 66-year-old Wilmington male is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:19 p.m. on November 18, a 40-year-old Wilmington male reported a catalytic converter from the 1800 block of Pratt Road in Blanchester/Vernon Township.

• At 12:31 p.m. on November 17, a 60-year-old Wilmington/Liberty Township male reported a burglary that occurred at his residence on State Route 134 North. The report lists “other property” as what was stolen. An investigation is pending.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574