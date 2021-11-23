WPD seeking info on reported home invasion

WILMINGTON — Police are investigating a possible home invasion.

Wilmington Police Detective Codey Juillerat told the News Journal they received a call of a home invasion at a Randolph Street residence around 7 p.m. on Monday, adding the case is currently under investigation. No further details were provided.

Juillerat, the primary investigator, asks locals for any possible information.

“We would appreciate any tips or information pertaining to this incident. If someone has knowledge of this crime, they can call me at (937) 382-3833, ext. 5561,” he said.

