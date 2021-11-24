Throwback (Wednesday): Remodeling NB&T

Editor’s Note: Due to no News Journal being published on Thanksgiving Day, here’s Throwback Wednesday …

These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 25, 1975:

Nationally

‘Mood rings proving big seller’

“CINCINNATI (AP) — The principle which helped give the world the timed release action of medications now has given birth to rings which can forecast a person’s mood. ‘It’s the biggest thing since hula hoops,’ said one department store owner who is having a hard time keeping mood rings in stock. The mood ring is keeping jewelry buyers fascinated with its reported ability to reflect the wearer’s changing emotions.”

’OSU remains top college team’

“(AP) — Ohio State, 11-0 and fresh off a 21-14 win over Michigan as quarterback Cornelius Greene and safety Ray Griffin led the Buckeyes, was a near-unanimous top-ranked team in the nation.

Locally

• Veteran coach Jack O’Rourke, who led Blanchester High School’s football team to an unbeaten 10-0 season, the first in the school’s history, was selected as the Southeastern District Class AA Prep Football Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. Wildcats named to the first team were quarterback Jack O’Rourke Jr., guard Kevin Radcliff and defensive tackle Russ Kidd. Named to the Class AAA second team was Wilmington offensive tackle Tom Hamilton, while Clinton-Massie middle guard Ted Hagemeyer was named Class A second team.

• The Wilmington High School Marching Band held its banquet at the school. Honored were: Outstanding Marcher Cindy Young, who was nominated along with Beth Harte, Norman Harvey and Gerry Swindler; and Outstanding Musician Judy Miles, who was nominated along with Perry Guzzi, Beth Harte and Beverly Lehr.

• “Dr. Wayne Lippert and David Camp were presented as new members of the Wilmington Rotary Club”, and introduced as Junior Rotarians from Wilmington High School were David Sheeter, Douglas Tilton and Steve Conover.

• Shown was a photo of the single-story wooden frame 49×26 Caesar’s Creek Friends Meetinghouse in Warren County being transported 15 miles to its new home in Pioneer Village near Harveysburg.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand in “The Way We Were.”

Remodeling the building for the new home of the Clinton County National Bank & Trust Company. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Clinton-Co-National-Bank.jpg Remodeling the building for the new home of the Clinton County National Bank & Trust Company. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center