Shop local, then win big with chamber’s annual $25 Days of Christmas

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is giving away over $3,000 in cash prizes this holiday season.

For over a decade, the Chamber’s $25 Days of Christmas campaign has given away thousands of dollars in cash prizes to local shoppers for supporting the local business community throughout the holidays and all year round. The promotion is part of the Chamber’s Local First Clinton County initiative.

“We are very excited about repeating the promotion again in our 13th year,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “Our $3,000 in cash prizes is a record donation all thanks to the generosity of participating businesses!”

Beginning “Black Friday,” November 26, for every $25 spent at a participating business, shoppers will receive one entry for the drawings for one of seven $100, three $250, and three $500 cash prizes, or one of over 40 gifts donated by local retailers.

In addition, the Local First Clinton County elves will also be giving away cash prizes to random local shoppers throughout the three-week promotion. Locations for weekly incentives and the live drawings will be shared on the Local First Clinton County Facebook page at Facebook.com/localfirstcc .

Participation in the promotion is easy. Simply shop at a participating Local First business from November 26 until Thursday, December 16, and for every $25 you spend (up to $100), you will receive one entry in the drawings, which will be held on December 3, December 10, and December 17.

“With over 40 collection points, 60 donating businesses, and over 40 prizes, in addition to our record-breaking cash pool, this year’s $25 Days promotion promises to be the biggest and best ever for shoppers and our Local First businesses,” added Rogers.

The complete list of collection points, prizes, and full contest details can be found on the Chamber’s website at wccchamber.com/25-days-of-christmas .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Wilmington-CC-Chamber-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_25-days-banner.jpg