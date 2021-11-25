Music, BBQ fundraiser Dec. 11 at Dove Church in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11 there will be live music and a barbecue meal at Dove Church to benefit Sugartree Ministries.

The event, named “Rockin’ Blues & Q”, features a homemade BBQ dinner by donation. The music will be from Oak, RPG & the Kentucky Tumbleweeds, and Nathan Jenkins.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church, located at 1499 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

You may have noticed that the exterior of Sugartree Ministries, located on West Main Street, was recently painted, organized by volunteer Jay Barkey.