Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 10.

Critical: No verification available that employees know when to report illness. Handwashing sink had knife, pizza cutter and towel stored in it, that I moved so I could wash my hands. All handwashing sinks are for handwashing only. In the grab and go cooler, there were two blueberry parfaits dated for use by Nov. 9. In reach-in cooler, there were containers of chocolate pudding, blueberry parfaits and banana pudding containers that were dated for use by Nov. 9. In the reach-in cookie display, the chocolate/peanut butter cookies were dated for use by Nov. 9. Half & Half in creamer dispenser was not dated. In the walk-in cooler, the roast beef was not dated, the salami in the Ziploc bag was not dated.

Non-critical: Employee handling/making food had hair in pony tail but no hair restraint. Inside of oven in kitchen was dirty. Broken floor tile in front of grab and go cooler. Two broken cabinet doors (missing) under coffee pots. Boxes on floor of walk-in cooler. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 8.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 9.

Critical: Inside edges and along the inside of the door of ice making machine is dirty. Inside of the ice dispensers of soda machines are dirty. French toast sticks, hash browns and sausage patties in reach-in freezer by deep fryer were not frozen. Door not closing; water in bottom of unit and temperature of unit was 65°F. All product was removed and disposed of by manager. Thank you. Freezer must be serviced/repaired prior to using again.

Non-critical: Paper towels stuffed under microwave/along counter to catch moisture. Outside of back walk-in freezer was dirty with black mildew. Inside of both microwaves in kitchen were dirty. Counter behind steamer/toaster is dirty. Inside of prep sink, hand sink and 3-compartment sinks are dirty. All sinks must be properly cleaned to prevent any possible cross-contamination. Floor under soda machine in lobby has leak on floor. Floor behind ice machine is dirty. Floors of walk-in cooler around door dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 7.

• Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 15.

Non-critical: Open soda can found in clean dish area. Beverage was relocated. Corrected. Kitchen exit door was not fully latched/closed (propped open). Facility exterior openings must be sealed to prevent entry of flies/pests. Corrected.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 9. Follow-up.

Non-critical: No one here that is certified manager in food protection. All facilities must have at least one person who is certified food manager.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna, Nov. 8.

Critical: Hot water unavailable. Person In Charge stated water is heated on stove for cleaning. Repair is in process for the hot water heater. Chili dated Nov. 1 in prep cooler. Person In Charge discarded and corrected.

Non-critical: Thermometer missing in hot holding equipment. Fly strip (control device) near 3-sink. Mouse droppings observed in corner behind ice making machine; monitor to determine if past or present pest activity.

• Eagles Lodge, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Nov. 9.

Non-critical: No one here who is manager certified in food protection.

• Clinton-Massie Middle School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 9.

Non-critical: Warewash machine gauge not measuring correct temperatures (not in good repair). Light bulb nonworking in freezer.

• Clinton-Massie High School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 9.

Non-critical: Latex gloves found in warewash room. Person In Charge removed from facility.

• Countryside YMCA CM Prime Time, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 9.

Non-critical: Packages of napkins stored on floor.

• Clinton-Massie Elementary, 2380 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 9.

Non-critical: Light nonworking above steam well table. Person In Charge stated light bulb is on order for replacement. Ice accumulated in walk-in freezer. Person In Charge stated repair request has been submitted.

