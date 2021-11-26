Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on ‘Big Game’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats up for grabs in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan, whose flagship universities face off in their historic rivalry Saturday.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the “Big Game” between Ohio State and the University of Michigan.

They include cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

This will be the 117th meeting between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State has won the last eight games.