Community giving back: Volunteers prepare, deliver free Thanksgiving meals across Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner returned this year this year with some twists — it was prepared at Wilmington High School, and it was delivery-only.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. In past years, the food had prepared at Wendy’s on Rombach Avenue, but they are currently closed for remodeling.

But one thing didn’t change — the small army of dedicated local volunteers again stepped up to prepare the free meals, and to deliver them throughout Clinton County Thursday morning.

The meals were available to any Clinton County resident and they included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Dozens of volunteers of all ages cook, prepare, pack and deliver the Thanksgiving meals on Thursday morning at Wilmington High School.