Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Donatos Pizza,860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 16.

Critical: Employee removed sub from oven, put it on sub finish cooler cut, put in box and got another box out for next sub. Prep surface was never cleaned or wiped down. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned between uses and between foods to help prevent any possible cross-contamination. Pizza sauce in warmer ready to use is 98°F (foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth.) Bottles of dressing on the sub finish line were not dated. All product must be dated for use within seven days. Containers above sub finish cooler that had large amount of sauce in them. Gnats flying around pizza make line. Gnats flying around mop sink. Please contact licensed pest control operator immediately to take care of this issue. Employee making pizza would pull crust out of refrigerator, wipe hands on pants and grab next crust. Employee continued to wipe hands on front of clothing with no handwashing. All employees must wash hands regularly and not wipe hands on clothing to prevent contamination.

Non-Critical: Manager has beard with no beard restraint. Male employee with no hair restraint. Female employee with long hair in pulled ponytail hangs halfway down back. Male employee with no beard restraint. Nonworking prep cooler by box storage. Outside of walk-in cooler is dirty with pizza sauce. Boxes stored on the bottom of pizza make line are dirty with pizza toppings. Hand sink by sub line dirty. Hand sink by 3-compatment sink had plastic container and utensils stored in it. All sinks must be maintained clean. All hand sinks are for handwashing only. Wall behind hand sink (across from oven) was dirty. Wall where wing sauce is stored is dirty. Floors are dirty throughout the facility. Floor of walk-in cooler dirty. Ceiling in front of pizza oven dirty with dust/debris.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 16.

• East Clinton High School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina, Nov. 17.

Non-critical: Door in kitchen propped open. Cart in dry storage room, top surface cracked. Shelving in Delfield reach-in cooler has rust accumulations. Light nonworking in walk-in freezer. Paint worn on floor in kitchen. Warewash machine is nonfunctional/not used (for several years). Unused equipment shall not be stored on premise.

• Roasted, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester, Nov. 16.

Critical: Local honey is not properly labeled. Honey producer must follow honey production law to be an approved source for your food service operation. Person In Charge stated will work with honey producer.

Non-critical: Equipment air drying on cloths. Ice accumulated in back of Edessa freezer. Lights nonworking in ceiling fixtures and in vent hood.

• Putman Elementary, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Nov. 16.

Non-critical: Latex gloves used by food handler; latex glove use prohibited to prevent latex allergic reaction. Dust observed on ceiling near HVAC vent above service line.

• Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 16.

Non-critical: Box of turkey meat on floor in walk-in freezer. Person In Charge corrected.

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 16.

No concerns at time of visit.

