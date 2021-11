Kratzer’s holds annual drawing

Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy had its annual Customer Appreciation drawing on Friday, Nov. 26. “We would like to thank all of our customers,” said Mark Kratzer.

The winners of $100 cash prizes each are Judy King, Jessica Sanchez, Rhonda Eltzroth, Don Brown Jr., Christina Lewis, Deborah Robinette, Julie Bell, Glendene Colyer, John Baskin, Sandy Morris, Sherry Nawrocki, Tyler McGee, Patricia Harmon, Tahlia Brewer, and Gabe Mills.