Clinton County Health District’s COVID & flu vaccination clinics schedule through year-end

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host “Walk-In” COVID and Flu Vaccination Clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through December 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Community Room at the Clinton County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue.

There will be an additional clinic on Monday, December 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the same location. There will be no clinics on Dec. 23 or December 28 through 30.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “High-Dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65+.

Clinics for Ages 5-11 Years: CCHD will have two “Walk-In” COVID and flu vaccine clinics for children only ages 5-11 on Wednesdays, December 8 and 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Clinton County Annex Building. A parent/guardian MUST be present at the time of vaccination of minors. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for those children age 5+ years. Pfizer is a two-dose series.

Second-Round Clinton County School District Clinics: For the convenience of our Clinton County families, CCHD is heading back to all four Clinton County school districts for a second round of optional vaccination clinics starting next week. Flu and COVID vaccine will be available. Those students, staff and families that received their first doses of COVID vaccine at their school clinic are receiving a reminder call to schedule from our office. New first doses are also available. A parent/guardian MUST be present. Register in advance here: https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/

Other Clinics: CCHD and our community volunteers will also provide COVID and Flu vaccinations in the following locations through the end of the year: Wilmington College, New Vienna Fire & EMS, Dealer Track and Clinton Memorial Hospital. These clinics are specific to those organizations and not open to the general public. If you have questions about these clinics, please contact the administration of those organizations. CCHD is no longer scheduling for any other off-site clinics through year-end.

Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer are available after at least six (6) months of the primary series, meaning at least 6 months after the second dose was administered. For Johnson and Johnson, booster doses are available after at least two (2) months from your first dose.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card.

Please visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

