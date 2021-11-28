Clinton Co. man dies in Fayette Co. single-vehicle accident; Greenfield man injured

MADISON TWP., Fayette County — A Midland man died in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night in Fayette County.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling westbound on Cook Yankeetown Road near State Route 207 in Madison Township when the car went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

Neither of the occupants was wearing a seat belt, and both were ejected from the vehicle, the OSHP stated.

Dylan T. Jenkins, 28, of Midland in Clinton County, was pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP reported.

Dustin W. Matthews, 29, of Greenfield in Highland County, was transported to The Ohio State University Medical Center by MedFlight.

Cook Yankeetown Road was closed during the initial investigation and was later reopened. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Sterling Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the OSHP stated.

