Plans set and nominations being accepted for 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County

Plans are underway for the 2022 luncheon for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County. The committee is planning the event for Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre near I-71.

Guest speaker will be Beth Ellis of Cherrybend.

Ladies of Clinton County will be honored for their involvement in community service, career and personal achievements and their impact on the community and the county.

Plus, a graduating senior from each of the county schools will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship to the college of their choice. We will also honor our 2021 scholarship winners.

Applications for your nominations are now open and may be found at outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_OWCC-logo.jpg