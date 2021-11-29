WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Officers arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. at 3:16 p.m. on November 22. According to the report, police arrested the subject at the 100 block of South Walnut Street and that drugs were suspected to be in use. The report did not specify what the suspected drug was.

• At 9:26 p.m. on November 19, officers made a traffic stop around East Locust and North Lincoln Street for a left of center violation. According to the report, officers “located a large amount of suspected narcotics in the vehicle.” The report indicates police seized a “clear bag containing 72 grams” of meth. Officers collected a glass meth pipe as evidence.

• At 10:30 p.m. on November 23, police responded to the college on Elm Street on the report of drugs found during a room search. The report lists drug paraphernalia, two bongs, and marijuana as being seized by officers. No further details were listed.

• At 6 p.m. on November 23, police responded to the 91000 block of Elm Street on the report of subjects smoking marijuana in a parking lot. According to the report, officers seized a dosage unit of marijuana and two mason jars with residual marijuana residue. No further details were listed.

• At 11:12 p.m. on November 22, a store on Rombach Avenue reported a theft had occurred. The report indicates $383 worth of “other property”.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg