Daily Ohio Vax-2-School winners announced: Thirty $10,000 scholarship winners named

COLUMBUS – Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The final entry deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
Monday’s winners, listed in alphabetical order, include:
Midori Ayres, Fremont
Frank Brown, Toledo
Drake Bryan, Novelty
Madison Cooke, Maineville
Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
Grant Fry, Doylestown
Alice Jonas, Worthington
Livia Kish, Akron
Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
Lydia Krausz, New Albany
Lessah Lemaster, Enon
Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
Mitchell Link, Jamestown
Alena McCain, West Chester
Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
Claire Miller, Cincinnati
Rachel Mohr, Dublin
Martin Philip, West Chester
Victoria Rahija, Mentor
Donovan Simpson, Columbus
Madeline Sines, Milford Center
Sydney Stacho, Medina
Emily Studer, Aurora
Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
Alex Vargo, Rossford
Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
Makenna Wolf, Fremont
Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.