There will be a community pep rally for the Falcons’ football team that is headed to the Ohio Division IV championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Clinton-Massie High School’s Frank Irelan Field.

And, the community is also welcome to come out to the public send-off for the team at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Falcons will play for the state crown at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

